Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beloved Braemar Gallery to reopen after council restoration

July 2 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council is excited to announce the completion of the restoration project at Braemar House and Gallery in Springwood, along with a host of creative plans for the future.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.