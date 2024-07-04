Bus shelter secured for Lawson primary school, announced by Council

Blue Mountains City Council has announced a bus shelter for Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School in Lawson, providing students with much-needed protection from harsh weather conditions.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill confirmed construction will be going ahead, giving a successful ending to the school's long-running campaign for a shelter.
"Having read the Gazette's story on this matter and after strong advocacy from deputy mayor Hollywood, I am pleased to announce some good news," Cr Greenhill said.
"My thanks to the Acting CEO of Council and her team. Funding has been secured and a new bus shelter will be constructed and we will be announcing the date of construction shortly."
The bus shelter will provide cover for children who are currently left standing in an open area while waiting for their transport home at Somers Street.
The Gazette reported last week on the school's history of advocating for the shelter, including a recent petition calling for signatures from concerned parents.
Principal Matthew Bond said it's great news to see that the shelter is now going ahead.
"The children have had to suffer the elements - the heat of the summer... and the cold of the rain," Mr Bond said.
"The kids have always had to get wet on the way home or when they arrive at school, so it's good that they've got a place to be sheltered when they're waiting for the buses."
Holly Pender, who has her own children at the school, said the shelter will go a long way in addressing concerns of local parents.
"It's fantastic that the shelter's going ahead. The weather can be very volatile, especially at the time of the afternoon when school finishes," she said.
"So it's fantastic that they're going to have a place to keep dry and keep out of the sun, so that they're not travelling home wet, which is a real concern especially in the winter."
In April, Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood made a notice of motion regarding the bus shelter which highlighted key issues, such as the 200 metre walk to the bus stop that left students out in the cold.
Cr Greenhill said: "My thanks to the deputy mayor, our staff, the school community and our Blue Mountains Gazette.
"No issue is too small and I am glad the children won't have to wait for their bus in the elements anymore."
