Six-storey fears ruled out as state government grants Blue Mountains exemption from reforms

The Blue Mountains will be exempt from controversial new state government planning reforms due to its bushfire risk.
The government has announced the Blue Mountains will join the Hawkesbury and Wollondilly as the only local government areas in the Sydney region not included in the changes.
The reforms would have allowed housing up to six-storeys high in some parts of the Blue Mountains.
The exemption is a major victory for Blue Mountains City Council and environmental groups like the Blue Mountains Conservation Society who have campaigned strongly against the changes.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill both applauded the exemption.
"This exemption is a win for the Blue Mountains, its unique character and precious environment, as well as the community," said the mayor.
"This is what happens when two levels of government, and community, work together. I thank Trish Doyle for her advocacy, which along with the council's own advocacy and advocacy from organisations like the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, has been heard.
"We fought these increases to building heights and densities, as they would not only have increased the risk to residents, living in one of the most bushfire-prone regions in Australia, but also to our precious World Heritage environment."
Trish Doyle thanked her government colleagues for recognising "that these sweeping changes were not suitable for the Blue Mountains".
"We did not want to put our community in harm's way, particularly during any bushfire emergency, and we did not want to jeopardise our unique environment.
"This decision was the right one."
The exemption is the culmination of a concerted campaign to protect the Blue Mountains.
In May, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society coordinated an open letter to the NSW Premier, Chris Minns, in a bid to exempt the Blue Mountains from the government's increased housing density proposals. The full page letter was published in the Blue Mountains Gazette and the Sydney Morning Herald.
Blue Mountains City Council has opposed the reforms since they were announced, saying they were "grossly inappropriate" and would make a "negligible contribution" to overall housing targets for greater Sydney.
Mayor Greenhill said the Blue Mountains will still meet its new housing targets, which will be low rise, unobtrusive houses that can be adapted for social and affordable housing.
"In return the state government will not force us to build six-storey tower blocks in town centres and will not force us to build in bushfire zone areas."
Objection to the planning reforms centred around their overriding of local planning controls to allow residential flats to a height of four to six storeys in all town centres and all medium density zones within 800m of a train station or town centre across the Blue Mountains local government area.
The reforms would also have allowed larger dual occupancy development on small lots (450m2) in any zone where dual occupancies are permitted, even in areas located well away from town centres and railway stations.
