Road changes in Leura tunnel

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions inside the road tunnel on the Great Western Highway at Leura during work on a major lighting upgrade.
Work will take up to 20 nights to complete between Sunday, July 7, and Thursday, August 1, weather permitting.
Work hours will be 8pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday, with no work on Friday and Saturday nights.
Changed traffic changes including lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
One lane on a small section of Leura Mall will also be closed at night to allow parking for a concrete truck and other work vehicles.
Traffic controllers will be on site to assist motorists and pedestrians.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
