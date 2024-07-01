'Diverse program of ideas within a single day': Backing TEDx in the Blue Mountains

After a successful debut in Katoomba in 2023, TEDx is moving down the Mountains to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
For those new to TEDx or only familiar with TED talks online, a TEDx event is all day experience featuring conference-style talks that are being filmed in front of the live audience to later be released to an international audience.
The Springwood event will be held on Friday, September 6.
TEDx events reflect the TED principles of curiosity and open-mindedness and also apply the classic format of short and sharp presentations of an idea or perspective delivered in around 12 to 15 minutes.
Speaker applications closed in May and curator Niall Clerkin has since had the challenge of combing through a large number of strong submissions from the local community to select only twelve speakers.
"We are upholding TED's philosophy to present a diverse program of ideas within a single day," said Mr Clerkin.
"It's had an effect on the assessment process because in some instances, it's meant making the difficult choice between two excellent speakers addressing the same topic or idea. However, all speakers have now been selected and notified and some are now working on the first drafts of their final talk."
The license to hold a TEDx event is by application, and if obtained, free. But it carries strict guidelines to adhere to and is reliant on volunteers and sponsors to make the event actually happen. Speakers cannot pay to speak or be paid to speak, and the cost of holding the event lies entirely with the licensees.
Local businesses like Blue Water Digital are already standing by TEDxSpringwood. Blue Water Digital are one of Australia's first Google Partners, and though based locally they have clients all around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Europe, and UAE.
Director Sam Hussein said: " Blue Water Digital is excited to partner with TEDxSpringwood this year because we believe in the power of community events that inspire and engage. Supporting interesting ideas and innovative thinking is at the heart of what we do, and we've always enjoyed the transformative experiences TEDx offers. By supporting TEDxSpringwood, we're excited to help bring these valuable conversations to our own local community."
ACM, publisher of the Blue Mountains Gazette, has also come back on board as a partner to ensure that the local community continues to have access to impactful events and that these events continue to thrive in the Blue Mountains.
TEDxSpringwood's success hinges on support from the community, local businesses, people willing to give their time and resources.
A limited number of partnerships are still available, contact the team via tedxbluemountains@gmail.com to find out more.
Programming is now underway and tickets will be available late July from Blue Mountains Theatre bluemountainstheatre.com.au/. Sign up to their newsletter to get the latest updates.
