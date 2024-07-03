Parking meters provide the cash for road repairs plan

Paid parking in the Mountains is paying off in the form of a long-term road repair plan.
The massive undertaking to fix local roads is possible only because of the revenue from paid visitor parking, council has heard.
Deputy mayor, Romola Hollywood, told the June 25 council meeting the massive five- to 10-year investment has been "made possible by the fact that we have introduced visitor paid parking that has given us an income stream".
Under the plan, council will aim to resurface or repair at least 35 kilometres of roads each year as well as upgrading the drainage network.
The scope of the problem has become more serious in the last couple of years of above average rainfall and intense storms.
Inspections have confirmed that approximately one-third of the network surface is now at or past useful life, making the new strategy essential to prevent more damage over time. Rainfall penetrates and weakens the underlying thin pavement, leading to increasingly high-cost failures.
In the first two years of the strategy, the target is 32km a year at a cost of approximately $4.5 million which will be funded by income from paid parking as well as a grant.
In future years, the target will increase to 39km/year, which would cost $10.7m annually.
The projections show the success of the paid parking scheme, which is expected to generate $1.5m in the 2024-25 financial year and gradually increase to $3.8m by 2027-28.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, praised the plan, saying: "This is the largest investment in the roads and drains infrastructure in the history of the city."
The funding investment come as the NRMA ranked the Blue Mountains is in the ninth spot for local government areas with road funding deficits in Sydney and outer Sydney.
