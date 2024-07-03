Will Corlett conquers 500 kilometre run for 'King of the Mtns' challenge

It took a breathless, cold week of non-stop running and bushwhacking, but Will Corlett has completed his 500 kilometre run and earned the title 'King of the Mtns'.
Starting on June 23 at Echo Point and finishing there on June 29, Mr Corlett undertook a ceaseless trek through the Blue Mountains National Park to raise money for Lifeline.
The Katoomba native said the challenge was likely the best week of his whole life.
"Fighting a deadline, overcoming adversity with my mates. On an adventure through wild rivers and mountains. Life was vibrant, full of colour and chaos," he told the Gazette.
"My relationship with my mates was strained then bonded stronger together. I couldn't have planned a better script."
With a support crew of family, friends and local youths, Mr Corlett started running as early as 4.30am each day, stopping only to camp for the night.
The run brought unexpected challenges. After 93 kilometres of fire trail running on day three, Mr Corlett said he was beginning to feel a twinge in his left knee.
This worsened on day four, as he was navigating around Bell and the Darling Causeway in complete winter darkness.
"Running like Pinocchio, I could not bend my knee at all," he said.
It was with his team's support that Mr Corlett was able to recover and make the final push to get back to Katoomba. After working out how to apply a knee strap via Google Images, he let his mum shave his knee and call a local physiotherapist. With the assistance, Mr Corlett felt back in full form and was able to push on.
And so after six days and 12 hours of running across more than 20,000 metres of elevation, Mr Corlett crossed the finish line and completed his monumental challenge.
"It was a massive push to make it back to Katoomba to finish on Saturday," he said. "We had just about the most perfect winter weather you can ask for. No rain, no windy days."
His success marks the first completion of the new "King of the Mtns" marathon, which carves a path through iconic areas including Kanangra, Lithgow, Glenbrook, the Glow Worm Tunnels and the tracks of the Grose Valley.
At the time of this article's publication, Mr Corlett has raised $24,555 for Lifeline through this run.
"I hope with the help of the local Mountains community we can continue to raise good money for Lifeline, and promote positive mental health activities amongst young Australians," he said.
Supporters can still donate, visit: fundraise.lifeline.org.au/fundraisers/williamcorlett
