Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

First-time Leura author publishes magical children's book

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
Updated July 12 2024 - 8:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A first-time Leura children's book author is thrilled his story about a girl and a magic cat has made it to publication and is starting to make its mark.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.