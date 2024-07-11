First-time Leura author publishes magical children's book

A first-time Leura children's book author is thrilled his story about a girl and a magic cat has made it to publication and is starting to make its mark.
The former registered nurse and landscape designer, Rick Asensio, 67, had a chance to fulfill his authorial ambitions when he retired in 2023.
"I spent the majority of my professional life as a registered nurse caring for children with an intellectual and physical disability ... and working in acute psychiatry and aged care."
"To everyone's shock I threw myself out of the boat at age 42 and completed a Bachelor of Horticultural Science degree at Western Sydney University and [then] worked in horticulture, plant production and bush regeneration.
"I have now happily retired and returned to my old habits of being a night owl, doing an enormous amount of reading quite late in the evening now I don't have to be up at ridiculously early hours to head off to work."
Mr Asensio said the book was written in 1999 while at home and "quite sick with pneumonia".
"I remember it just poured out of me ... in three days ... with little or no stopping."
The book's synopsis says it is about a mysterious talking and flying cat that suddenly comes into Wendy's life.
"I loved the concept of a wonderful person, Wendy, who went on to become more fabulous and understanding of how the world ticks, all under the care of a wise, mysterious talking, flying cat," Mr Asensio said.
He counts as inspiration the books from his childhood - Charles Dickens, Enid Blyton and Jane Austen.
"Strangely there may be a bit of Dr. Seuss somewhere in the mix."
Sarah Mason, the manager of the Turning Page Bookshop in Springwood met with the author on July 3 to view one of the first copies of the book.
"We have lots of local authors [books] in the shop and we get visited by people writing books, sometimes one or two a week," Ms Mason said.
"We have a lot of creative people in the Mountains and do our best to support as many as we can. We call [their books] shelf talkers - any of our local authors, we put an author shelf talker sign on it [so they are easy to find]."
Turning Page proprietor Peggy Miedlar lives next door to Mr Asensio and has been his "confidante and a wonderful pair of ears," he said.
"I'm a babe in Toyland [when it comes to writing]," he said.
The 62-page book has been self-published through Tellwell Publishing.
"It has been one of the most humbling, euphoric and fantastic experiences of my life," he said.
The book is currently available through Amazon, Booktopia, and other stores.
