Daycare proposed at unique Blaxland roundabout rallies concerned residents

A new daycare centre approved for Blaxland has some locals concerned about its location in a residential area near a uniquely designed roundabout.
Approved in late May, the development application requested permission to repurpose an existing building as a child care centre with 19 spaces.
The building has operated as a medical centre in the past, but is currently occupied as a residence by Samantha Dalby and her children. She said the DA approval will bring challenges for her in finding new accommodation.
She also said her experience living in the building has left her concerned about its use as a daycare, partly due to its location near an odd roundabout.
"We have three near misses per day at this roundabout. The only saving grace for me and my kids is I have [a] verge here," Ms Dalby said.
"This will be an accident waiting to happen."
The building site, at 27 Dixon Road near Mount Riverview, directly adjoins a 4-way intersection with an oval island in the middle.
The intersection is colloquially referred to by locals as the "Egg-About" due to its strangely shaped centre. The name has stuck enough to show up as a "tourist attraction" in Google Search, complete with satirical reviews and photo edits.
However, Ms Dalby said the driving behaviour she's witnessed on the roundabout is a cause for concern. In around 18 months of living at the planned daycare site, she said she has seen three pets hit by cars - including her own cat - and an abundance of close calls.
"We have people flying through, we have near misses, we've had a couple of little accidents. I've had people approach me wanting to know if I had security cameras so I could help out with their insurance claims," she said.
"My youngest has Down Syndrome... all he needs is to go out onto that road and he will be collided with. I'm lucky that he follows the pathways, and hasn't ventured onto the road yet, but that is a big concern."
The Gazette also heard concerns from local resident Rebecca Whitfield, who said added traffic and street parking could place even more strain on the road.
Ms Dalby said there are three other daycare centres within walking distance which have availabilities, leading her to also consider the daycare unnecessary. She said as a renter, she was unable to provide a submission for the DA's public exhibition.
Development applicant and owner, Parramatta resident Shafi Joyia, said the daycare centre will include measures to protect it from potential nearby accidents.
"We have a 1.2 metre high earth mound which is already there, and we're going to actually make it even better... if there is a car which tries to come into the property, that earth mound will actually act as a barrier," Ms Joyia told the Gazette.
She said existing large trees, along with plans to add more, would then provide further protection before a vehicle would reach the daycare's fence line.
"I've put my measures in the property to mitigate for that scenario," Ms Joyia said.
"If there are any existing issues with that egg-shaped roundabout, then council should actually investigate into that, that's nothing to do with my development.
"I have two kids. I actually want a safe place for my kids to go to; obviously I expect the same for others as well."
Ms Joyia said there is a shortage of childcare centres across the LGA, and she aims to provide a "boutique" centre with a low capacity and little extra development.
"We're trying to keep everything minimal so the neighbours are not impacted, they're not disturbed," she said.
A Traffic Impact Assessment included in the DA concluded that the intersections near the daycare currently perform well and have capacity to accommodate more traffic.
The report said that while the daycare would generate "a moderate number of additional trips" in the mornings and afternoons, the assessment determined that these wouldn't significantly affect the intersections performance.
Ms Joyia said plans for the daycare are in very early stages, possibly years away from starting work on the site.
