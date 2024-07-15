A world of pain: TAFE's revamped massage diploma addresses rising demand, long COVID

TAFE is now equipping students with new units in neuroscience and research to meet the growing demand for pain management services.
TAFE NSW's Diploma of Remedial Massage course has been redesigned to address the increasing number of Australians living with chronic pain, spurred by an ageing population and long COVID-related symptoms.
As reported by the Australian Government Department of Health's 2021 National Strategic Action Plan for Pain Management, one in five Australian adults experience chronic pain.
And, according to Arthritis Australia, one of the leading causes of pain is arthritis with 3.6 million Australians currently living with the disease. This figure is projected to rise to 5.4 million by 2030.
In response, two additional units have been added to the TAFE NSW Diploma of Remedial Massage course: 'Apply Principles of Pain Neuroscience' and 'Research and Apply Evidence to Practice'.
Developed in consultation with industry experts, these units will be delivered to remedial massage students at TAFE NSW Blue Mountains this term, equipping them with the skills to meet the growing demand for pain management services.
Course co-ordinator of TAFE NSW Blue Mountains and Nepean Massage Therapy Marguerite Rummery said students are seeing more clients in their clinic with pain-related conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and post-COVID-associated pain.
"TAFE NSW is equipping our Diploma of Remedial Massage students with up-to-date skills and knowledge to further help alleviate painful conditions experienced by their clients," Ms Rummery said.
"We are so pleased to add further knowledge and training to their skill set so TAFE NSW can meet the needs of industry and communities.
"In the last decade, massage therapy has changed focus to long-term pain resolution and functional testing rather than short-term relief," she added.
"Remedial massage therapists often work alongside other allied health professionals in supporting patients who are experiencing pain or seeking rehabilitation following an injury. Our students have seen first-hand the effectiveness of massage therapy in calming the nervous system and reducing pain."
The national association representing massage therapists has commended the decision to include the new units in the already highly regarded TAFE training.
Association of Massage Therapists (AMT) executive officer Rebecca Barnett said AMT strongly supports the new training units so remedial massage therapists can provide essential pain management services in clinical settings.
"AMT actively championed the inclusion of these units," Ms Barnett said.
"Pain, both persistent and acute, is the most common reason that people seek remedial massage. With the growing burden of chronic disease, COVID-19-related musculoskeletal conditions, and an ageing population, demand for pain management services will continue to rise.
"The future care burden from COVID-related musculoskeletal conditions is eye-watering to contemplate. Remedial massage therapists will need the critical skills they will gain from these two units of competence to access, navigate and clinically apply the nearly 4,000 (and rising) research papers relating to COVID-related musculoskeletal disorders.
"Massage therapists are uniquely placed within the health care system to invest time in providing the biopsychosocial, person-centred care that persistent pain patients need."
Next semester, new students can enrol in the Cert IV in massage therapy HLT42021(six months full time) or the Diploma of Remedial Massage HLT52021 (18 months full time). The semester starts July 22. Enrol online now via the links below or by visiting www.tafensw.edu.au
