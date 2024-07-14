Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Joint inquiry finds $10k stolen goods

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
Updated July 15 2024 - 12:20pm, first published July 14 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A joint investigation by Blue Mountains and Sydney City police has uncovered about $10,000 in stolen retail items.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.