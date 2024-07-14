Joint inquiry finds $10k stolen goods

A joint investigation by Blue Mountains and Sydney City police has uncovered about $10,000 in stolen retail items.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Darren Greaney, said police completed a search warrant at a house in Blackheath on June 28. During the search a large number of items, including a TV and clothing, suspected of being stolen from retail stores, were found.
The search took place after an investigation by Blue Mountains and Sydney City police about a suspect allegedly committing multiple offences in both police commands. A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged for multiple stealing offences and is before the courts.
There has been an increase in reports of graffiti occurring along Station Street in Wentworth Falls, particularly around the storefronts and arcade. Police are asking the public to report suspicious persons/vehicles to Katoomba Police on 4782 8199.
At 10.40pm on June 26 police stopped a 39-year-old Lithgow woman driving a Kia Cerato along Parke Street in Katoomba.
A breath test found she allegedly had a blood alcohol reading four times the legal limit.
The driver had her licence suspended and was issued with a court attendance notice for high range drink driving.
The Crash Investigation Unit is looking into a driving incident that left two 22-year-old males needing treatment for serious injuries at Westmead Hospital.
About 12.20am on June 9, a Ford Falcon was travelling north along Hawkesbury Road in Winmalee. Police allege the driver failed to navigate a bend in the road and hit a telegraph pole. The driver and his passenger were taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police are looking into numerous reports of thefts from work type vehicles during June 10-17 in the Mountains. The incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning. Police are asking residents to stay vigilant and look out for items for sale that may have been proceeds of crime. Report to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
