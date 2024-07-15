Music from around the world

Step out of the ordinary for a truly spectacular musical experience from Australia's critically acclaimed world music favourites, MZAZA. The Birth and Death of Stars is a surreal and inspirational journey that invites audiences to contemplate our magical place in the universe.
The show is brought to the stage by a powerful collaboration of creative minds and instruments including accordion, violin, shah kaman, percussion, double-bass and guitar.
MZAZA is hosting world music instrumental and vocal workshops prior to the performance (free with ticket purchases).
MZAZA The Birth and Death of Stars is at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, August 31. Workshops 1.30pm, performance 8pm. Tickets $25-$48. Book at bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.