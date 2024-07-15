Blue Mountains Gazette
Music from around the world

Updated July 15 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 11:05am
MZAZA: The Birth and Death of Stars at the Blue Mountains Theatre on August 31. Picture supplied
Step out of the ordinary for a truly spectacular musical experience from Australia's critically acclaimed world music favourites, MZAZA. The Birth and Death of Stars is a surreal and inspirational journey that invites audiences to contemplate our magical place in the universe.

