Can you navigate your way out of the tangled vines of the jungle? This winter program will have you testing your survival skills to help if you get lost in the mountains. Learn how to use a compass and decipher a treasure map. On July 10 and 16, 10.30am-noon. For children 5-12 years. Meet at the Waratah Education Centre Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah. $18.50 per participating child | $16.50 for Foundation and Friends members.