Body of missing man found in Blue Mountains National Park

A body recently discovered in the Blue Mountains has been formally identified as a man who went missing earlier this year.
Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, a member of the public contacted police after discovering human remains in the Blue Mountains National Park.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command established a crime scene and began investigating the matter.
On Tuesday, July 2, the remains were confirmed to be that of a 52-year-old man who had been reported missing and was last seen in Lilyfield on March 17 this year.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances, and thanked the media and community for their assistance.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
