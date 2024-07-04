Katoomba Woolworths gets once-in-a-decade reno, doubling self serve checkout lanes

A once-in-a-decade multi-million upgrade is happening at Katoomba Woolworths.
The works have been taking place for at least six weeks and are expected to be finished in late August.
Customers will find a new fruit and veggie department, a re-organised delicatessen and an upgraded bakery.
"A few new ranges will also be introduced including a new deli/chilled convenience options and a new Health and Wellness section," a Woolworths spokesperson told the Gazette.
There will also be an increase in self-service checkouts and a reduction in manned checkout lanes.
At the moment there are six self-service checkouts and this will double. And there are 12 staffed checkouts as of July 2024, and this will drop to nine when the renovations are completed.
The spokesperson said the changes are in response to customer buying habits and preferences.
"As customer buying habits have shifted, we are seeing more frequent, smaller basket sizes, and a strong customer preference for a quicker and easier self-serve checkout experience.
"For a basket with 20 items or less, 83 per cent of our customers choose self-service checkouts, whereas for a basket with more than 20 items, the majority (66 per cent) of our customers select a staffed checkout, that's why we'll continue to offer nine manned check out lanes in our upgraded Katoomba store."
The front entrance of the store is also being reorganised with a new service desk as part of the changes.
"We're pleased to be undertaking a multi-million dollar renewal of our Katoomba store, the first significant upgrade since the store opened in 2014," the spokesperson said.
"We really hope our loyal Katoomba customers enjoy their new and fresh looking Woolies when works are completed later next month."
Changes have been afoot at other Mountains Woolworths offerings, with customers waiting on a decision about a Springwood Woolworths, while reaction has been mixed to Leura becoming a metro store.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.