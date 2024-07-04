Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba Woolworths gets once-in-a-decade reno, doubling self serve checkout lanes

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
Updated July 4 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A once-in-a-decade multi-million upgrade is happening at Katoomba Woolworths.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.