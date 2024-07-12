Under attack: Zombie DAs in focus at NSW Parliamentary Inquiry

Councils and local communities are being "left in the dark" by guidelines on historic or "zombie" development applications (DAs).
And a Blue Mountains City Council report says those guidelines leave DA commencement "largely" in the developers favour.
Historical development consents or 'zombie DAs' refer to development approvals which can be decades old and feature planning rules far less rigorous than current legislation. They are seemingly brought back to life many years after their consent was granted.
Council has made a submission to the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into historical development consents, instigated by the Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment and Planning.
Submissions to the Inquiry closed on June 3 and that council report is now up for consideration.
The issue has been in the news in recent years because of a controversial three decades old crocodile park proposal for the Great Western Highway, between Bullaburra and Wentworth Falls. The land's ownership has changed many times.
The Committee called for the Inquiry to examine the impacts of historical development consents on the NSW planning system, development industry and property ownership. The Committee will also consider policy and legal solutions and the costs and benefits to taxpayers if action is taken.
The Committee will examine the Blue Mountains City Council submission, which was unanimously passed at the May 28 council meeting.
Deputy Mayor and Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood told that meeting "this term of council [has] been dealing with a very high profile zombie DA which was the wildlife and tourist development on the Great Western Highway".
"For people who are not aware of that, it is also known as the Croc Park, we were extremely lucky to have a win on that, with the fact that the proposed amendments did not gain approval through the State Significant Development assessment process and the actual application lapsed, but the issue of what we call zombie DAs remains."
Cr Hollywood said zombie DAs were "not just a concern for our council ... [but] for many local government areas across the state".
"For many years there's been a position for a review from Local Government NSW supported by all councils, so it is really, really pleasing ... our current Labor state government is actually taking action on this and listening to Local Government, councils and the community to start this process of some kind of review and hopefully change down the track.. it's a very welcome first step."
She also thanked council staff for their "excellent submission which proposes solutions as well".
Among the suggestions for the Inquiry are new guidelines for developers, reviewed to be in line with the current Local Environment Plan, instead of being approved "in perpetuity [and] stuck at the point in time that they were approved".
Other suggestions include:
The council submission said the current legislation "sets the bar too low for developers to establish physical commencement [of a DA] ... leaving the community unclear about the future of the site."
"There is no formal requirement for the securing of a consent ... at the lapse date. This means that councils and local communities are left in the dark as to whether a development can proceed or not".
It added that the "resurrection... of a development ... that may have been granted decades ago can be a shock for councils and communities [and] can conflict with contemporary expectations around environmental and character protection, and erode all-important community trust".
"Under the current regulation, the requirement for physical commencement of a [DA] is not intended to be satisfied by minor site works. However, there is no current identification of the action of works ... commencement is a subjective test largely left to the developer to determine."
The council report said most councils grant development consents with a five year commencement period and there was "no onus on a developer under the [EPA] Act to complete a development once that development has been physically commenced".
