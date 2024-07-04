Alice's Adventures come to life

Alice's Adventures
Alice is very bored one afternoon, so when she sees a rabbit in a waistcoat she follows him, falling down a giant rabbit hole and entering the hilarious world of Wonderland.
The Brook Community Theatre brings to life Lewis Carroll's classic book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel Through the Looking Glass in a two-act live radio play that will delight theatre-goers.
The cast includes Brook Theatre regulars Venesa Brusic and Ria Koppen, who joyfully embody the various residents of Wonderland, from the tempestuous Queen of Hearts to the sleepy Dormouse.
Fans of the book and films alike will enjoy listening to the cast's reinterpretations of familiar characters, such as the Cheshire cat (Matt Padula) and the Mad Hatter (Anthony Steel).
"Lewis Carroll conjures up beautiful images of what a child's imagination can create," said director Natasha Padula, who adapted both books to produce the script for this play. "The humour and joy of this production will charm viewers of all ages and let us all connect with our inner child."
Join The Brook Theatre on a childish romp through the soundscape of Alice's Adventures.
Performances are at the Mechanics Institute, Lawson on Saturday, July 20 at 2pm and 6pm, Friday, July 26 at 7pm and Saturday, July 27 at 2pm and 7pm. TIckets $15. Book at www.trybooking.com/CRQIB.
