Discovering nature

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs VOX presents Aurora, acclaimed works from Prt, Eenvalds, Rautavaara and Whitacre. At Blackheath Uniting Church, 43 Govetts Leap Road on Sunday, July 14, at 3pm
VOX is the young adult choir and will perform an evocative 70-minute concert celebrating the power and mystery of nature.
Curated and conducted by SPC's associate music director, Elizabeth Scott, this soulful program includes sonically rich, harmonically mesmerising choral works from acclaimed Northern Hemisphere composers Riks Eenvalds, Arvo Prt, Einojuhani Rautavaara and Eric Whitacre, alongside new and rarely performed compositions from Australians Nicholas Buc, Alice Chance, Luke Byrne and James Henry.
Foregrounded in this transcendent music from around the globe is humanity's awe at the natural world that surrounds us; in particular, at the beauty and mystery of natural phenomena such as the Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis.
Over the centuries diverse interpretations of the Northern Lights and other natural wonders have been passed down as legend, story, poem and superstition, representative of unique cultural histories, knowledge and beliefs.
In this exquisite afternoon concert, these ancient interpretations are brought to life in the works of eight contemporary choral composers informed by their own personal history and perspective.
The program proudly includes two newly commissioned Australian compositions, including a follow up to James Henry's acclaimed composition Murrgumurrgu, written in the style of traditional Aboriginal verses and performed in his cultural language of Yuwaalaraay.
In his new work, Fire in the Night Sky, Henry once again revives ancient language through song, sharing stories passed down over centuries of his own ancient culture's experience of the southern aurora.
For his commission, Sydney's Nicholas Buc turned to a poem from his native Ukraine, brought to life as Starry Sky.
Alice Chance's Aurora Eora title marries the two words 'Aurora', Latin for dawn, and 'Eora', the Gadigal word meaning 'of this place'.
At the heart of the concert sits two movements from Einojuhani Rautavaara's Missa a cappella - a contemplative devotional work by a Finnish mystic.
Tickets will be available at the door from 1pm on the day of the concert. See sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/.
