Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Discovering nature

July 4 2024 - 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs VOX presents Aurora, acclaimed works from Prt, Eenvalds, Rautavaara and Whitacre. At Blackheath Uniting Church, 43 Govetts Leap Road on Sunday, July 14, at 3pm

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.