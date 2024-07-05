'Future is looking very promising': Blue Mountains Animal Care Centre opens its doors

The Blue Mountains Animal Care Centre (BMACC) in Katoomba has opened, marking a new chapter in the long-running saga over the future of the facility.
Blue Mountains City Council took over the former RSPCA Mort Street shelter on July 5, with services being rolled out in stages. An official opening is expected in August.
When fully operational, the centre will provide the community with a facility for the rehoming of cats and dogs.
But council's initial focus is on getting the new centre up and running, while continuing to provide best practice impounding for stray animals as required by the NSW Companions Animal Act and the NSW Protection of Cruelty to Animals Act.
RSPCA NSW transferred ownership of the Mort Street facility and land to council after reaching an agreement that includes a 20-year covenant to protect the site's ongoing use as a local animal care and rehoming shelter.
"This is a significant commitment by council to animal welfare, given the facility will cost around $350,000 to set-up," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. "There will also be about $580,000 in recurring annual costs, including employment and operating costs.
"We are delighted that negotiations with RSPCA NSW resulted in a solution that means best practice animal welfare services can continue across the city, after four successful decades."
Council has appointed an animal facilities coordinator to help manage the centre. Emma Rawling brings three decades of care to BMACC, including previous experience as a vet nurse, animal welfare inspector, and shelter worker.
"My vision for the new BMACC is simple: to do the very best we can for animals and the community," she said. "I'm keen that we provide the very highest welfare standards at the pound and use a modern holistic approach.
"To start with, there will be a small team of six staff providing a seven-day-a-week care to stray and impounded animals, mostly dogs and cats.
"In the longer term, I hope we can help minimise stray and unwanted animals in the Blue Mountains using preventative education and community outreach."
Council has been meeting with a reference group of volunteers about the newly formed centre.
Reference group member Jan O'Leary, who was a key member of the Save Our Shelter group that campaigned to keep the shelter, said the latest development was "very exciting".
"Council seems committed to turning the Mort Street site into a first-rate shelter, where the animals' needs take priority and where the community can play an active part in the life of the shelter. Instead of the bleak outlook a year ago, the future of the shelter is now looking very promising," she said.
Operating at the former RSPCA site at 121-125 Mort Street, Katoomba, BMACC is currently open by appointment only. Call 4780 5000 or go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/animal-care-centre for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.