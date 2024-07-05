'Nature repair at its best': Praise for Mount Wilson's Parma wallaby pioneer

A Mount Wilson resident who has almost single-handedly brought back a threatened animal species from extinction has received a surprise visit from the Federal Environment Minister.
Tanya Plibersek praised the conservation efforts of Peter Pigott to breed the threatened Parma Wallaby during a visit in June.
Minister Plibersek was joined by Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, at Mr Pigott's Mount Wilson home to see the mob of Parma wallabies, which had been thought to be extinct.
In 1969 Mr Pigott had 38 Parma wallabies air freighted to Australia from a small New Zealand Island where they had been discovered a few years earlier. He has spent the past decades growing the population on his Upper Mountains property.
Ms Templeman said Mr Pigott's efforts have been ahead of previous governments' actions, and demonstrate the intent of Labor's nature positive approach.
"A nature positive policy is about improving the numbers of threatened and endangered species, and the environments that support them, and having no new extinctions," she said.
"We've set an ambitious target to protect Australian plants and animals, because the previous approach wasn't working.
Ms Templeman said that the government is working hard to make sure the conservation efforts of people like Peter Pigott are not in vain.
"Peter has done incredible work to grow the Parma wallaby population from 38 to over 300. We are working hard to make sure threatened species across the country can be protected and their natural habitats cared for so future generations can see these beautiful creatures."
Ms Plibersek said "one of the great pleasures" of her work as environment minister is meeting dedicated conservationists like Peter Pigott and his family.
"Their work in bringing the Parma Wallaby back from extinction is a globally significant example of nature repair at its best," she said.
