Grassroots organisations secure community grants funding

New archery equipment, solar panels for Springwood Country Club, and drinking stations at Korowal School are among the projects to receive state government community grants.
The Blue Mountains has secured nearly $300,000 in funding for 17 projects through the Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle said: "The state government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including the installation of solar panels at Springwood Country Club, repairs and upgrades of MYST in Katoomba, upgrading the rings and backboards at Springwood and Districts Basketball Association, and drinking stations and a roof replacement at Korowal School."
Ms Doyle said the "grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes".
The funding includes $8000 for archery equipment at Mountain Archers, that have been plagued by a series of break-ins at their Mount Victoria home over the past year, where much of their equipment has been stolen.
"It's a pleasure to be able to assist Mountain Archers to buy more target stands, targets and target faces, especially after they have had such a run of bad luck with the spate of break-ins," Ms Doyle said.
The full list of successful projects in the Blue Mountains electorate for the 2023/24 round are:
