Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$1 billion Nepean Hospital redevelopment inspires next generation of builders

July 7 2024 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Primary school students from the Blue Mountains are among the "builders of the future" who are being encouraged to get involved in the second stage of the $1 billion Nepean Hospital redevelopment.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.