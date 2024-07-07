$1 billion Nepean Hospital redevelopment inspires next generation of builders

Primary school students from the Blue Mountains are among the "builders of the future" who are being encouraged to get involved in the second stage of the $1 billion Nepean Hospital redevelopment.
The students are being invited to take part in the "Budding Builder" competition, where they can build a model of the new Nepean Hospital using arts and craft materials or building blocks.
The competition is open to primary school students aged between 4-12 years old, who attend school or live in Penrith and surrounding communities. Children and family members of Nepean Hospital staff can also take part. Entries can be submitted individually or as a group on behalf of their local school.
A judging panel will select three shortlisted models, which will be displayed at the Nepean Hospital so the public can vote on the clever creations.
Stage 2 of the Nepean Hospital Redevelopment will complete "Building A" by seamlessly connecting a new seven-storey building currently under construction, to the existing 14-storey hospital tower. When completed, the additional building will expand health care facilities with an adult intensive care unit, medical imaging, in-centre renal dialysis, more inpatient beds including a paediatric unit, and a new open and welcoming front of house and reception area.
"The Nepean Hospital redevelopment is a game-changer for the Penrith community, and we're thrilled to see the next generation of builders getting excited about this major hospital expansion and upgrade," said NSW Health Minister Ryan Park
"This is a fun and engaging project for children which they can do during the school holidays or as a class project in Term 3. I am looking forward to seeing some creative entries."
For more information and to submit an entry visit: www.nepeanredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.