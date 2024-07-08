Springwood celebrates NAIDOC Week with smoke, stories and dance

An opening event at Springwood has welcomed the start of NAIDOC Week with stories, dancing, arts, and connection between locals.
Held on Sunday, July 7 at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub, the event followed this year's theme of "Keep the fire burning! Blak, Loud and Proud" which represents the enduring strength and unapologetic celebration of Indigenous cultures.
Dharug Elder Uncle Lex Dadd gave the welcome to country, speaking about the history of Indigenous cultures in Australia. He also told a story about why the Fruit Bat hangs upside down, teaching the children present a lesson about accepting others.
Several other speakers addressed the crowd, including Blue Mountains City Council deputy mayor Romola Hollywood, before a performance from Wagana Aboriginal Dancers.
The day then opened up to activities including weaving, face painting, kids crafts, and a pop-up library with a First Nations focus. After lunch the theatre screened coming-of-age film Bran Nue Dae.
NAIDOC Week (National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee) runs from July 7 to July 14. A NAIDOC Week community day will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba, from 10am-2.30pm.
