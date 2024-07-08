Old pets can access free arthritis and dental checks at Selwood Vet

Winter is tough on old bones, and pets are no exception - though it's not always obvious that they're struggling.
So as temperatures drop, Selwood House Vet Hospital is offering free arthritis and dental checkups for the senior citizens among our furry friends.
Throughout July and August, Blue Mountains pet owners can make a complimentary booking at the Hazelbrook clinic to check for these painful conditions that may otherwise go unnoticed.
The focus program includes nurse discussions, examination, and a questionnaire to screen for signs of dental disease or arthritis.
Nurse Brook Delaney said the checks are a chance for pet owners in the Mountains to easily receive insight into conditions that might otherwise be overlooked.
"Sometimes it can be that owners are a little bit worried themselves, but they're not sure if it's enough to warrant a vet consult. Also, because of economic times, it obviously costs to see the vet," Ms Delaney said.
"They get to bring their pet out, so it's good for socialisation, but also if there is something they're missing at home, the nurses can help them by providing some advice at no charge."
If the arthritis check reveals signs of arthritis the pets can be given Antinol, a joint supplement that helps with their movement and skin. Owners can also book a dental procedure for July at a discounted rate.
In both cases, the examining nurse can recommend referring to a vet or can suggest alternative treatments.
Veterinarian Amy Sparks said winter is a good time to get a checkup as arthritis symptoms can worsen in the cold months, and symptoms can be difficult to spot.
"They can be subtle; limping, having trouble standing up or getting up stairs. Sometimes it's really subtle things like being withdrawn or grumpy," Dr Sparks said.
If a dog or cat is showing storm or noise phobia, separation distress, aggression, fear and anxiety, there's a one-in-three chance of a painful condition behind it. Around 80 per cent of pets over the age of seven suffer from arthritis.
To book a checkup and keep your pet's winter comfortable, call 4758 8990 or visit www.selwoodvets.com.au.
