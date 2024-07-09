New servo and 7-Eleven for Mt Vic

A service station with attached 7-Eleven store would sit atop the hill at Mt Victoria, beside the historic post office, under new plans.
A $1.2 million development application for the highway site near the intersection of Station Street would demolish the existing 1970s-era building, which has been most recently used as a convenience store and Australia Post outlet.
The area is part of the central Mount Victoria urban conservation area. It is surrounded by locally heritage listed items including the old post office, Mt Victoria Public School and the Memorial Park and Imperial Hotel across the road.
The development, lodged in the name of The Manoush Shop Pty Ltd, would operate 24/7.
A heritage report with the DA found that the existing building, which was built after the original general store at the site burnt down, "has been extensively altered and does not feature any heritage fabric or detailing and it does not contribute to the historic or aesthetic significance of the Central Mount Victoria Urban Conservation Area".
It said the new building would be single storey and set back so as not to obstruct site lines to the old post office. It added that "every effort has been made to reduce impacts", including pitched roofs and restrained signage and light impacts "to ensure that it assimilates with its surrounding development".
It concluded it would "not engender a negative impact" on the heritage significance of the area.
But the local branch of National Trust has already expressed concerns about the proposal.
President Rod Stowe said while he agreed with the report that there is no heritage significance in the existing building. "I think their suggestion that the proposed development will have no negative impact on the heritage values of the Mount Victoria village to be quite preposterous"
"To my mind all of the concerns expressed by the council in its pre-lodgement assessment remain valid. A development of this sort in the centre of this historic precinct appears to be totally inappropriate. It is not a 'small scale' development. It is a contemporary service station with multiple bowsers located in a large forecourt with an adjoining retail store.
"The heritage impact assessment concedes that the proposed design does not reflect ('mimic') the design features of the surrounding heritage items but contends that this is negated by the intended use of 'traditional materials' (i.e. Colorbond sheeting, brick and timber cladding).
"However, the accompanying plans clearly indicate that these structures will be conspicuously unsympathetic to the surrounding built environment."
Mr Stowe added that the heritage report's suggestion that the proposed development is comparable to the placement of the BP service station in Blackheath "does not stack up".
"The service station in Blackheath is located at the end of a strip of retail stores on the western edge of town. On the other hand, the proposed development in Mt Victoria is located in the centre of the village immediately opposite significant heritage items."
Submissions close on July 19. The DA can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.