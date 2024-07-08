Oberon wind farm proposal visible from Blackheath, meeting hears

Wind turbines from a proposal at Oberon would be visible from Blackheath and Echo Point, according to a group opposed to the renewable energy in their town.
Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) treasurer and committee member, Frank O'Connor, told a public meeting in Oberon in June that there were fears the turbines would be seen from afar.
"We have commissioned a study, 3D study, which is accurate, 100 per cent accurate, and in that study it shows that these towers will be seen from Katoomba, Echo Point, from Blackheath," Mr O'Connor said.
"They're seen from these locations because they're only 40 kilometres away.
"They're seen in daytime, but at night-time, these towers have red lights on them."
He said it will look like Luna Park in the distance.
Stromlo Energy is - with TagEnergy - investigating the viability of the wind farm in the softwood plantations in the Oberon area.
TagEnergy would be the owner-operator if The Pines Wind Farm proceeds, while Stromlo is "leading all activities prior to the start of construction".
The Western Advocate asked Stromlo about whether the towers would be able to be seen from Katoomba and Blackheath.
"Because the forestry investigation permit has only just being issued, there is no turbine layout yet, only an investigation area," Stromlo Energy director Matt Parton said.
"The Pines Wind Farm team are working to have a layout ready for public comment before the end of 2024.
"Stromlo Energy has shared an example photomontage from Lake Oberon on The Pines Wind Farm Facebook page.
"The example shows several turbines between 16km and 25km and has been professionally produced using a 3D model.
"Stromlo Energy are not developing any turbines within 15km of Oberon."
Because of the cost and scale of the proposed Tag and Stromlo project, the decision on whether it goes ahead or not will eventually come down to the NSW government.
Before the meeting began, OAWT president, Robert Snoch told the Western Advocate that the group is not against wind towers, but is against wind towers in the Oberon local government area.
"There is a lot of unproductive land in Australia," he said. "Put them there.
"This is prime agricultural land. We're not against renewable energy, but we feel that the Oberon LGA [local government area] is the wrong location for these wind towers. These wind towers that they're proposing are 300m tall. Centrepoint Tower is 309m tall."
