Lilly Pilly tea and Lemon Myrtle biscuits, students make their own bush tucker

Students at St Finbar's Primary School have learned about Indigenous culture first-hand with a focus on bush tucker - not just hearing about it, but making and trying it themselves.
The Glenbrook school held its annual celebrations for The Coming of the Light on July 5, an event which commemorates the arrival of Christianity to the Torres Strait in 1871.
This year, though, students were able to get involved with making and eating bush tucker from a newly established garden of plants with Indigenous significance.
Yvonne Terweeme runs the school's Indigenous and Aboriginal Cultural Immersion programs. She said students have been enthusiastically building and nurturing the garden since it began.
"The children helped me plant them, and I've got a little gardening crew that actually has helped me make sure they're established and helped me water, Seasoll and do all that," she said.
Ms Terweeme worked closely with the Muru Mittigar Native Nursery to identify which plants to include in the garden.
Since the garden's creation, students have been able to make their own bush tucker in lessons including Lemon Myrtle tea and biscuits, Lilly Pilly cordial, and Finger Limes.
More recently, at the Coming of the Light celebrations, students spent the day cooking Warrigal Greens and Saltbush Pesto - which Ms Terweeme said were smash-hits.
"The kids really loved that. They were all going 'oh, it looks avocado', and 'it tastes really nice', and 'can we have seconds'," she said.
Ms Terweeme said her future hopes for the garden include an interactive map, similar to that of Glenbrook Lagoon, allowing Year 6 students to teach younger kids about bush tucker plants and where to find them in the school.
"I don't want the garden just to be there and we're not doing anything with it," Ms Terweeme said.
"I think we've got a lot to learn from our First Nations people. That was their medicine, that was their food."
As part of the Coming of the Light celebrations the school was once again visited by Aunty Thelma Quartey, along with Torres Strait Islander dancers and musicians. After a presentation the performers stayed around and helped students learn an adapted version of the dance.
