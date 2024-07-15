Originate team seeks happiness

The Eternal Quest to Make Yourself Happy (Or Die Trying) is the culmination of Q Theatre's Originate, a six-month theatre training program. Throughout this program, the Originate ensemble have had the opportunity to work with esteemed industry professionals including Anthony Brandon Wong (known for his roles in The Matrix, Little Fish, Queen of Oz and coaching Delta Goodrem and Magda Szubanski), Felicity Jurd (The Drover's Wife, Doctor Doctor and voice coach for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and the Q Theatre team to devise and bring this show to life.