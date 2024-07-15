Originate team seeks happiness

Q Theatre's hallmark project, Originate, returns to The Joan to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Selected from a competitive application process, four pre-professional and emerging artists from greater western Sydney, Stephanie Laarakkers, Josephine Lee, Terence Nguyen and Jony Teperski, are set to take the stage this month with their new work, The Eternal Quest to Make Yourself Happy (Or Die Trying).
Directed by Shy Magsalin, with dramaturgy by Rowan Bate, this enchanting, funny and heartfelt production is a theatrical journey across different eras and continents.
When characters Van, Aisling and Lucy are forced to choose between the lives they dream of or conforming to what's expected of them, they seek comfort by immersing themselves in the legendary film, Magna Dedito: The Great Surrender. Will the magic of cinema help them to slay their personal demons and seize their destinies?
The Eternal Quest to Make Yourself Happy (Or Die Trying) is the culmination of Q Theatre's Originate, a six-month theatre training program. Throughout this program, the Originate ensemble have had the opportunity to work with esteemed industry professionals including Anthony Brandon Wong (known for his roles in The Matrix, Little Fish, Queen of Oz and coaching Delta Goodrem and Magda Szubanski), Felicity Jurd (The Drover's Wife, Doctor Doctor and voice coach for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and the Q Theatre team to devise and bring this show to life.
Don't miss your opportunity to see the next generation of actors showcase their talents for three shows only, on July 26 and 27. Enhance your theatrical experience and join the Originate ensemble for a free post-show Q&A on Saturday, July 27 at 3.30pm. See thejoan.com.au.
