Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Art therapy program for young people comes to Cultural Centre

Updated July 8 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children and young people in the Blue Mountains will have access to free art therapy classes.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.