Sun rising trip down memory lane

Celebrate the early years of the famed Sun Records with Sun Rising, The Birth of Rock and Roll at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith on Saturday, August 3,at 2pm and 7.30pm.
The show was the brainchild of good friends and musicians, Damon Smith and David Cosma, and was written after numerous passionate conversations about the studio and the need for someone to perform the music, as authentically as possible, to the thousands of fans of Sun Records.
Since their first show a decade ago, Melbourne band Sun Rising have played to critical acclaim as they celebrate and pay tribute to the timeless music of the studio, selling out across the country, headlining rock 'n' roll festivals and even receiving an endorsement from the son of Sun Records founder, Sam Phillips.
You will be transported to 1950s Memphis, where pioneering sound engineer and producer Sam Phillips discovered legendary artists including Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, BB King, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and many more.
You will be transported to 1950s Memphis.
Feel the nostalgia, relive the memories and create new ones as you sing along to this timeless music.
The show is on Saturday, August 3, at 2pm and 7.30pm at the Joan, High Street, Penrith. Duration 135 minutes (including 20-minute interval).
Ticket prices: Standard $50, concession $45, 35 and under $30. A fee of $5 applies to all bookings.
Put on your blue suede shoes and book now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.