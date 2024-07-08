Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'Thanks for the warm welcome': NSW Blues to hold public training session at Wentworth Falls

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 8 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos from the NSW Origin squad's June 20 training session at Blue Mountains Grammar School in Wentworth Falls.

Blue Mountains residents will get the chance to watch the NSW Blues train at Wentworth Falls ahead of the State of Origin decider.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.