Blue Mountains Musical Society secures rights to Come From Away - set for 2025 premiere

Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) has secured the first non-professional rights in Sydney to the hit musical Come From Away.
The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical will premiere at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood in May, 2025.
With Australia the first country granted the amateur licensing rights to Come From Away - and many Australian companies applying to produce the show - the decision is a coup for the Springwood-based company.
"We're really chuffed that we get to be the first one in Sydney," said BMMS president Aubtin Namdar.
While it will be up to creative team to make production decisions, Mr Namdar hinted at the direction the show might take.
"We pride ourselves on being original with our productions [at BMMS]," he said. "We try not to just hire the set that's going around Australia that everyone uses because it looks like the Broadway production... We try to really re-imagine shows for our audiences and members."
From its one-act structure and 100-minute running time to its ensemble cast where no single character dominates, Come From Away breaks new ground.
Music Theatre International secured the worldwide amateur and professional licensing rights to the musical in 2017, with MTI Worldwide president Drew Cohen describing it as "an uplifting crowd-pleaser that brings great joy to audiences of all ages".
"I have no doubt that Come From Away will be a favorite among MTI's customers in North America and around the world," he said.
Australia has had a love affair with Come From Away since it premiered in Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre in July 2019.
Enjoying months of standing ovations and universal acclaim, it went on to break box office records to become the most successful production in the theatre's 94-year history.
The musical opened in Sydney in June 2021, immediately garnering rapturous reviews and accolades from audiences, before being ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks, shutdowns and restrictions.
Come From Away follows the real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy.
The small community that welcomed the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need.
Award-winning writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, turning their stories into an inspiring musical to share with the world.
Victoria will host the Australian non-professional premiere of Come From Away in October 2024.
In the meantime for BMMS, rehearsals are underway for its second production of 2024, Catch Me If You Can, which opens at the Blue Mountains Theatre on October 19.
"It's a really fun, exciting show," said Mr Namdar.
