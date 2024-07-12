Masters swimmers top FINA world rankings

With a combined age of more than 320 years, four Blue Mountains swimmers have found themselves in the top two spots in FINA's latest world rankings for Masters swimming.
Sue Wiles (84), Anita Saviane (81), Nerida Murray (79), and Kay Burton (85), are ranked number one in the long course 4x100m medley relay and in second spot in the short course 4x200m freestyle relay for their age division.
All members of the Blue Mountains Phoenix Adult Swimming Club, the women were four minutes ahead of the second placed team in the 4x100m medley relay.
Apart from freestyle, Wiles swims backstroke, Saviane swims butterfly, Murray and Burton alternate between breaststroke and freestyle legs of a medley relay.
The team holds every Masters NSW Branch/NSW title for short and long course distances.
Sue Wiles joined Phoenix in 2006. She has been president of the club, has served on the Board of NSW Master for a number of years and is also an official at NSW carnivals. She has 16 Cole Classic plates to her credit and has been prominent in open water swimming.
Anita Saviane joined the Phoenix club three year ago after being a member of Cronulla Aussi and Sutherland Sandburn clubs. She has been prominent in many long distance and open water swimming events including the Shark Island swim. Saviane has competed in World Masters, national and state events with medals too long to list. She has known Nerida Murray since their first meeting at Bankstown Ladies Swimming Club and Royal Life Saving competitions as teenagers.
Nerida Murray joined Masters with the Emu Aussi club in 1996 then with Ripples Aussie at the Ripples, St Marys pool. She has been a member of Phoenix since 2008.
Murray has competed in Pan Pac and Asia Pacific Games as well as World Masters, nationals and state events. She competed for 10 years in the Penrith Bridge to Bridge, 3km swim and open water events. She has been a Learn to Swim teacher with Blue Mountains City Council for almost 20 years and a registered swim coach since 2005.
Kay Burton joined Masters in 1996, becoming Phoenix member in 2008. She has competed in World Masters, and several Pan Pacific Games. Burton competed in the Masters Nationals in Darwin in 2024 where she won a medal in every event she entered including six gold, five bronze and one silver.
The Springwood resident has taken on a new challenge since 2023 and is now swimming all the rock pools in Australia. The present count is 88.
Masters Swimming Australia's mission is to provide at club, state and national levels an environment to encourage all adults, regardless of ability, to swim regularly and compete to promote fitness and improve their general well-being.Their motto is "fitness, friendship and fun".
