Masters swimmers top FINA world rankings

Anita Saviane joined the Phoenix club three year ago after being a member of Cronulla Aussi and Sutherland Sandburn clubs. She has been prominent in many long distance and open water swimming events including the Shark Island swim. Saviane has competed in World Masters, national and state events with medals too long to list. She has known Nerida Murray since their first meeting at Bankstown Ladies Swimming Club and Royal Life Saving competitions as teenagers.