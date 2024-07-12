Dragons Abreast celebrates first birthday at Wentworth Falls Lake

Dragons Abreast Blue Mountains (DABM), the Breast Cancer Survivor Dragon Boat Club based in Wentworth Falls, has celebrated its first birthday.
The official celebrations were held at Wentworth Falls Lake on Saturday, July 6 with special guests including Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, Blue Mountains deputy mayor Romola Hollywood, Crs Claire West and Suzie Van Opdorp as well as members of Dragons Abreast teams from Illawarra, Central Coast, Melbourne and Penrith.
Members of DABM did an honorary lap of the lake following an eye-dotting ceremony on their dragon boat.
Co-founders Janette Fry and Sue Dzenis set up the club in July 2023 with the motto to "Dream Encourage and Inspire" women and men affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.
A 20 year breast cancer survivor, Janette Fry said the friendships and camaraderie that have come from dragon boat racing have had a huge impact on her life and recovery. It is her goal to pass these benefits to people who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
For information about Dragons Abreast Blue Mountains and Dragon Boat Paddling for Breast Cancer Survivors look up their Facebook page, Dragons Abreast Blue Mountains, or call Janette Fry on 0411 703 449.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.