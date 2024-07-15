Hearing is Believing

Mark O'Flynn's Tea Time in Limbo is a comedy of misunderstandings between two friends sharing a cuppa. Tension builds as the conversation is laced with sidesteps and backsteps as the simple pastime of taking tea unravels. O'Flynn, a shortlisted Miles Franklin author, said of this play he wanted to "explore the concept of tossing up language into a sort of salad whereby meaning is more a matter of chance rather than purpose".