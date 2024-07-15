The conflict, confusion and chaos caused when one is listening, but not hearing, is given a forensic examination by four local playwrights in Blackheath.
Their new one-act plays shine an entertaining spotlight on the twists and turns that follow. The result is captured in the Blackheath Theatre Company's new short play season, Hearing is Believing, which runs from July 24-27 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Wentworth Street, Blackheath.
Mark O'Flynn's Tea Time in Limbo is a comedy of misunderstandings between two friends sharing a cuppa. Tension builds as the conversation is laced with sidesteps and backsteps as the simple pastime of taking tea unravels. O'Flynn, a shortlisted Miles Franklin author, said of this play he wanted to "explore the concept of tossing up language into a sort of salad whereby meaning is more a matter of chance rather than purpose".
Lucy Twomey's 2 Chairs gives an estranged father and son a chance to resolve the bitterness that has plagued their relationship. The storyline "charts the emotional missteps that occurred at pivotal stages of the son's formative years". A searing climax highlights the tragedy of a family divided. Twomey trained in dance and drama in London, before a writing career on newspapers and magazines.
David Caplice's Variations was inspired by Canadian classical pianist Glenn Gould, and his acclaimed interpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg. Known for his eccentric and unorthodox mannerisms at the keyboard, Gould stopped public performances at a young age and concentrated on studio recordings. In tackling the monologue, Caplice was reflecting on "how fickle and subjective reactions can be to the always intriguing world of art".
Tim Fahey's Shafted is driven by the corporate world's love affair with "restructuring or rightsizing". The two actors are sparring like gladiators. A newby senior manager is about to sack a long-term sales manager. He is not going to go quietly. Fahey said: "I saw instances like this close up from the inside."
Tickets $30/$25 from TryBooking.com or Century 21 real estate Blackheath. Nightly 7.30pm performances on July 24, 25 and 26 and matinee at 2.30pm on July 27.
