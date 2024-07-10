Katoomba Devils in Indigenous round of rugby league

The Katoomba Devils combined with the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre (ACRC) last month to present their Indigenous round of rugby league.
The event at Katoomba Showground began with a smoking ceremony led by Darug elder Chris Tobin, who warmly welcomed all and spoke gently about the importance of getting along with your fellow humans. Everyone was invited to walk past the fire and be cleansed by the smoke.
Afterwards, there was a performance by the Wagana dancers, led by the brilliant Jo Clancy. Many of the young Katoomba Devils were happy to participate in a dance as well. This ceremony was the perfect way to warm everyone all on a chilly mountains day.
There was face painting, rides for the kids,and a canteen full of yummy treats, as well as a full program of games, from under 7s up to Open Men's comps.
Local woman Trish O'Bryan, who works at the ACRC, designed this year's jersey.
All in all, a lovely way to spend a Saturday with the local community.
