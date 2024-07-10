NSW Blues hold public training session as a 'thank you' to the Blue Mountains

After weeks preparing for State of Origin in Wentworth Falls, the NSW Blues squad has thanked the Blue Mountains by welcoming all footy fans to watch them train first-hand.
Rugby league fans packed the sidelines at the squad's public training session on July 10, held on the oval at Blue Mountains Grammar School.
Young fans from Katoomba Junior Rugby League Club formed a Guard of Honour to welcome their favourite players to the field.
Between music, screams and cheers, the energy was electric as the State of Origin players hit the field with a string of high-fives for the local junior club.
The NSW Blues squad has been training at Wentworth Falls since late May, when they relocated to the Fairmont Resort in Leura for their Blue Mountains camp.
While training sessions since then have been closed to the public, the recent open day was announced as a way to say "thank you" to the local community for their support during the Origin campaign.
A NSWRL spokesperson said: "Blue Mountains community members have been invited to watch the team train as a thank you for the warm welcome they have received from locals during their stay at the Fairmont Resort at Leura throughout their preparations for the 2024 Ampol State of Origin Series."
The crowd energy was high as this training session marks a pivotal time for the squad, with the State of Origin decider looming just a week away.
Speaking to the media, NSW Blues forward Liam Martin said the players were "very grateful" that fans turned up in large numbers.
"It means everything. It's why we play Origin - for our communities, our families and for the state. It's these people behind us that we play for," he said.
Footy fans John and Valmai Richardson were among the crowd. They said their family are "all mad football fans", especially their 9-year-old grandson, Carter.
"He's a Blue through-and-through... he takes it very much to heart," Mr Richardson said.
"He can tell you every player that's playing, who played on what teams last year, how many points they scored... don't ask me how many times he's watched the last three Grand Finals."
Mrs Richardson added: "He eats, sleeps, talks, walks: football."
The public training session adds to a list of connections the NSW squad has made with the Blue Mountains community. Last month the players stopped by St Canice's Primary School in Katoomba for a surprise visit.
The school's Senior Finance Officer Kylie Ranson said: "The team went from classroom to classroom meeting our special students and staff... they were very well spoken and respectful to our students and staff. We are so grateful for this opportunity."
The Blues will remain in the Blue Mountains until Sunday, July 14 with training sessions to be held at Blue Mountains Grammar School before they shift camp to Brisbane to complete their build-up for game three at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.
