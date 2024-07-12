Blue Mountains house wins architecture award

A home in the Mountains has won an award in this year's NSW Architecture Awards
The project, by Sydney-based Anthony Gill Architects, involved the renovation and restoration of an existing home for a family and the creation of a new wing for guests.
The home - the owner preferred not to reveal which town it is in - has spectacular views on the eastern edge of a valley in a classified flame zone.
It won an award in the residential architecture - alterations and additions category.
The architects had to substantially renovation the existing 1970s kit home and construct a guest house adjacent. The site is environmentally sensitive.
The existing house will become the family's second home.
The guest house, excluded from the family's regular use, was conceived as an extension of the site's existing landscape. Acting as a large boulder or mass, it has three separate external stairs with an original network of pathways on the site. This helps to absorb the building into the family's realm.
This new structure allowed the site to be reorganised providing a buffer from the street and a new private, north facing entry courtyard that is the centre of the new home.
It provides a place to gather and precious protection from the near constant southwesterly wind so typical of Mountains escarpments.
