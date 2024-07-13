RoseyRavelston Books turns four

From small beginnings in 2020, operating from a co-working space in Hazelbrook, RoseyRavelston Books has grown into a much loved destination for bookworms in the Mid Mountains.
To say thank you to their loyal customers and the community they are marking their four year anniversary with a birthday party to celebrate - and everyone is invited!
With cosy nooks to be found amidst book-lined walls of their new premises, an iconic heritage building in Lawson, RoseyRavelston Books offers a diverse range of pre-loved and new books as well as quality coffee, locally made cakes, in-house gnocchi chef, local art and a range of events throughout the year.
At its heart, RoseyRavelston Books is a social enterprise and is committed to supporting local refugee charities, including the Blue Mountains Support Group and Rural Australians for Refugees, through fundraising and by donating 50 per cent of profits to these organisations.
Reflecting on four years as a bookseller, co-owner Zac Quinn said: "It's been a wild ride for Catherine [Sell] and myself, starting a bookshop during lockdown, but the local Mid Mountains community has been a never ending source of motivation and support for our business".
"We've met so many amazing people and are grateful to have become accepted as a valuable part of the local community. We can't wait to see what the next four years will bring to our little corner of the world!"
The birthday celebrations will include live music, special treats, a roaring fireplace and birthday cake. It is on Thursday, July 18 from 3.30pm till late.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.