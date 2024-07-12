Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever set to return to Woodford Academy

The green paddocks of the Woodford Academy will be transformed into a sea of red when the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever returns.
The annual event will be held in the grounds of the National Trust property on Sunday, July 21 from 11.30am-1pm. Hundreds of people will gather to recreate the dance moves of English singer-songwriter Kate Bush's 1978 hit, Wuthering Heights.
Organiser Jonathan Madeley has described the accessible event as the "most fun you can have dancing in a red dress in a paddock". Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, he said.
People don't need to know the choreography beforehand. A rehearsal will be held at 11.45am before the performance at 12noon.
Inspired by the 2013 Brighton Fringe Festival where the group Shambush attempted the world record to have the most "Kates" dancing at one time, Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever events are now held all over the world.
Wuthering Heights - British singer Bush's self-penned debut single - reached the top spot on the Australian singles chart in 1978.
Bush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York in November 2023.
For more details visit the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - Blue Mountains NSW Facebook page.
