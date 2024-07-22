Co-parenting app from Blaxland mum wins national award for innovation

Blaxland mum Peggy Roddick has always followed her ambitions for big ideas, but she never expected to create an app - let alone win an award for one.
Yet her new mobile app, "Co-Parenting Plus", proved to be the perfect intersection of two parts of her life; her passion for businesses and her own past struggles with co-parenting.
Ms Roddick said: "I was sort of thinking: how could I have avoided all of this pain that we were going through? Is there a solution out there that could have made our life easier?"
Co-Parenting Plus is designed to help people deal with shared custody management. Users can make payments, track custody schedules, and invite support people.
The app also uses standardised messaging to reduce emotional communication, and instant messages cannot be deleted or edited to hide abusive or harmful behaviour.
Working with an app developer in Melbourne across two years, Ms Roddick officially launched Co-Parenting Plus in February of this year.
It has since won this year's "Kochies Business Builders Innovators" competition, a national contest highlighting Australian businesses with inventive products and services.
Ms Roddick is now looking ahead at new challenges, such as some co-parents choosing not to accept invitations to the app.
"The family law courts do mandate the use of co-parenting apps, so there's definitely that potential," she said.
"My plan from here on is to try to [show the benefits of] using an app from the start of a separation... rather than waiting until you've got a really high-conflict situation and you're in the court. To me, that's far too late."
As a non-technical co-founder Ms Roddick said creating an app was a difficult and costly, but rewarding.
"Even if I can just stop one other family going through what me and my partner went through, then I think it's been a success," she said.
"Everybody's different, but if someone has that passion and wants to make a difference... then just do it, there's always a way to start."
Co-Parenting Plus is out now and is available on the app stores for Apple and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.