Christmas in July? How about KFC Yuletide in Linden ... a feast that absolutely sleighs

You've heard of the quintessential Yuletide in the Mountains, complete with snow, mulled wine and a heritage guesthouse.
Now global chain KFC is putting a new twist on the occasion with a winter getaway at a Blue Mountains "Colonel's Lodge" via a competition in their App this July.
The lodge is a wood panelled home in Linden in the Mid Mountains, complete with Colonel Sanders prints, cushions and an endless supply of Kentucky's finest secret herbs and spices fried chicken.
Called a "world's first Colonel's lodge" it is "chook-a-block with all the trimmings" to celebrate Christmas in July.
KFC fans are being asked to spend $30 or more in the KFC App in July and then they can go in the running for a two night "KFCified getaway" with a Lodge butler delivering an "unlimited supply of KFC Christmas spreads". Fans can then go into the draw to win one of three trips to the Colonel's lodge for themselves and three of their mates. Zinger [burgers] at the ready!
KFC spokesperson Tami Cunningham said: "Creating unique experiences with KFC at the heart is something we love to do for our customers".
"We know our Christmas in July deals have been a hit in the past, so this year we had to make it all month long so everyone could get into the spirit."
"When the time came to select the location for the world-first Colonel's lodge, we knew it had to be somewhere special. We wanted to bring Aussies a Christmas in July offering them a once-in-a-lifetime experience surrounded by their nearest and dearest, a festive winter feed and some of the best views in Australia. So, the Blue Mountains was a perfect fit.
"With its wood-panelling, cosy fireplace and idyllic views, we hand-picked this stay for The Colonel's lodge because we knew it would go down a treat for KFC fans.
"And of course, we've taken the perfect spot and KFC-ified it with custom-made KFC dressings throughout the accommodation like artwork, pillows, Christmas stockings, baubles and more. Plus, winners can look forward to a KFC butler to deliver them bucket loads of KFC on demand throughout their stay."
Ms Cunningham said the offers for their festive Christmas in July bucket is a "feast that absolutely sleighs".
Even though the closest KFC store is in Emu Plains and Lithgow, the Gazette understands the KFC will be delivered fresh to the location by a lodge butler.
The annual KFC Christmas in July merch range is also back in the spirit of Christmas giving, sales proceeds will go to the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners Black Dog Institute and ReachOut Australia.
