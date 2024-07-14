First glimpse of Nepean Hospital's new palliative care unit

The NSW government has given people a first look at the new Nepean Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
The artist impression showcases the new unit, which will feature contemporary palliative care bedrooms with ensuites, communal areas, meeting spaces and flexible outdoor areas.
The unit will be located on the seventh level of the stage two tower of the current Nepean Hospital redevelopment, which was selected following extensive consultation with staff and community members.
The planning and design of the unit has involved extensive consultation with palliative care health professionals, carers and community members, to ensure the best outcome for the Nepean Blue Mountains community.
Feedback from the community has also influenced the design for the new unit, including the creation of home-like spaces, and large private rooms that can be personalised.
"The new Palliative Care Unit will provide access to plenty of natural light and fresh air, privacy and space for patients and their families, as well as access to individual and communal outdoor balconies and gardens. It is also located close to car parking and clinical services," said NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
Member for Penrith, Karen McKeown, said: "Having access to outdoor areas and natural light was a common theme in consultation, and it's important that patient bedrooms have direct access to courtyards and both indoor and outdoor communal spaces to accommodate families.
"This is will really create a space were patients and families can create some nice memories, during what can be an extremely difficult time."
For more project information, including the latest design, go to: https://www.nepeanredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/palliative-care-unit
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.