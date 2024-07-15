Blue Mountains Gazette
Energy Wars

Mount Piper is paramount in future energy production, says Chris Bowen

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 16 2024 - 8:00am
NSW Senator Deborah O'Neill, NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change Penny Sharpe, Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, General Manager of Lithgow City Council Ross Gurney and Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Mount Piper near Lithgow will continue playing an important role in the nation's energy production as Labor endorses green energy projects by site owners Energy Australia.

