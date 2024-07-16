Jenolan Caves remains shut for 18 months

Jenolan Caves house will be closed for at least 18 months due to flooding and major road works.
The Caves shut on April 5, 2024 after major flooding.
Essential road repairs by Transport for NSW will see the historic Jenolan Caves precinct remain closed for around 18 months.
Over the last few years the road has suffered extensive damage from storms, fire and flooding events.
While guests are unable to visit the precinct, Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust will complete a program of upgrades and maintenance, including major work on the historic Jenolan Caves House.
Planned works at the heritage-listed Jenolan Caves also include building a Blue Lake Boardwalk and upgrading tracks, trails and the visitor car park.
The update to Caves House, which was built in 1898, include:
During the closure, project updates and news will be shared via Jenolan's social media accounts and website.
Work to remediate the Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road will get under way in August with extensive slope and road strengthening repairs.
Acting director of Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust, Andrew Le Lievre, said Jenolan Caves has faced many weather-related challenges in recent years.
"The repairs to the only road into Jenolan Caves are essential and we look forward to welcoming back our guests as soon as possible.
"We have been welcoming visitors to Jenolan and our internationally acclaimed show caves for more than 100 years. When we open our doors again, guests will enjoy a modernised precinct and restored safe road access."
The complete closure of the road will be required while work is underway, which authorities have conceded "will be an inconvenience to motorists and the community".
Transport for NSW Acting Director West, Damien Pfeiffer, said McIlwain had been selected in a competitive tender process to deliver the reconstruction work which is needed to restore the road and access through the precinct.
McIlwain is also the lead contractor delivering the slope remediation work at the Hampton section of Jenolan Caves Road, which is reaching its final stage of work.
"The Two Mile section of road which currently carries all traffic to Jenolan Caves was substantially damaged during the 2021 and 2022 rain events which wrought havoc across regional NSW," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"There are nine failure sites, totalling 500 metres in length across about an 1800-metre section of the Two Mile access, which will need to be reinforced using soil nails and shotcrete. The soil and rock particles, which forms the foundation of the road and scour area, also needs to be rebuilt."
Mr Pfeiffer said the "complex work will be carried out by crews on difficult terrain".
"To keep everyone safe, the complete closure of the road is required due to the size of the machinery needed on the narrow roadway.
"We are working closely with Jenolan Caves House to determine the timing of this closure which we know will be an inconvenience to motorists and the community, but we want to emphasise that at the completion of this remediation work, Two Mile will be restored to pre-flood pavement conditions."
A key part of the remediation work at Two Mile will be the installation of up to four rows of soil nails, up to eight metres each in length, with more than 1200 nails expected to be installed.
Transport for NSW will also replace three culverts with larger culverts and other drainage infrastructure to better handle surface run-off during rainfall. New kerb and guttering will round out the drainage improvements.
"Due to challenging terrain, specialist crews will be required to abseil down the slope at Two Mile to install soil nails, which can only be done during the daytime to ensure the safety of our workers," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"At the location of the large gully scour, we'll clear the debris and reinforce the area with rock-filled wire mattresses.
"The slope failures along Jenolan Caves Road are significant and complex and it has taken many months of investigations to determine how best to remediate each section."
Motorists are encouraged to check Live Traffic for the latest traffic updates. More information and updates on work along Jenolan Caves Road can be found at nswroads.work/jcroad.
