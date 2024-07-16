Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Fallen tree at Lawson tracks causes train cancellations, bus replacements

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated July 16 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED AT 12.20PM: Trains are once again running between Lawson and Mount Victoria. Some services may run late, and commuters should allow extra travel time and check for up-to-date information while planning a trip.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.