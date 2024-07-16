Fallen tree at Lawson tracks causes train cancellations, bus replacements

UPDATED AT 12.20PM: Trains are once again running between Lawson and Mount Victoria. Some services may run late, and commuters should allow extra travel time and check for up-to-date information while planning a trip.
ORIGINAL STORY: No trains are running between Lawson and Mount Victoria this morning due to a fallen tree near the tracks at Lawson.
While work is underway to remove the tree, which fell earlier today (Tuesday July 16), buses will replace trains between Lawson and Mount Victoria.
Trains continue to run to and from Hazelbrook, though commuters should still check travel alerts for any possible delays.
The Transport Management Centre told the Gazette that the tree is currently being attended to, and in the meanwhile travellers should check for up-to-date information on how their trips are affected.
"We're just advising passengers to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements, and check their information displays for updates," the Transport Management Centre said.
The fallen tree has occurred the morning after severe winds buffeted the Blue Mountains, with similar weather expected over the coming days.
To see updates as track work progresses and to plan a trip with the most recent information, visit: https://transportnsw.info/
