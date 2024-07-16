Heavy winds across Blue Mountains knock over trees, intensify cold weather

Blue Mountains residents have been feeling chilly with recent weather, but temperatures have been surprisingly reasonable: the real culprit behind the cold is wind chill.
Throughout the evening of July 15 strong winds buffeted the Mountains. Crews with the Blue Mountains State Emergency Service (SES) responded to eight calls of fallen trees, nearly all around the mid-Mountains.
A fallen tree at Lawson also disrupted the railway tracks, causing train cancellations between Lawson and Mount Victoria until it was removed.
John Hughes, Local Commander for Blue Mountains SES, said the area from Hazelbrook to Bullaburra was a clear outlier in receiving heavy winds, compared to the upper Mountains where gusts reached around 70 kilometres per hour.
"Obviously there were different wind directions in the mid-Mountains, which has caused that damage. I wouldn't be surprised if it was up to 100 kilometres an hour in the mid-Mountains, for gusts overnight," Mr Hughes told the Gazette.
Between the icy cold weather and news of polar winds approaching the Mountains, many were expecting to see some snow overnight.
Mr Hughes said that while their crews saw brief snow flurries around Blackheath and Mount Victoria overnight, it's the added wind chill that's causing the freezing-cold feeling.
"Whilst people think it's actually cold, last month was actually one degree warmer than the thirty year average overall," Mr Hughes said.
"The temperature might have been zero, but the wind chill has actually added around minus 10 to it."
The recent strong winds have been caused by low pressure systems, which originate from the south and can bring winds to the Mountains as they travel up through Central NSW.
Mr Hughes said another cold front is likely across the coming weekend, July 20 to 21, and is expected to be less severe - but winds under these conditions can be unpredictable.
"At this stage the winds don't look as bad, but the problem with low pressure systems is that they change very quickly, almost within the hour... they do move quite erratically," he said.
Mr Hughes said he encourages people to stay indoors in these weather conditions when possible, and to dress for warmth if going out.
"That's our concern; if they go out, they've just got to be clothed up properly. Wear the right stuff, because when they say it feels like minus ten... if you're exposed to that, it's very fatiguing on people."
Blue Mountains SES crews from Katoomba and Faulconbridge were still responding to fallen trees in the mid Mountains as of Tuesday morning, July 16, with work expected to finish by the afternoon.
For more information on upcoming weather conditions, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/
