Net zero plan raises hackles in meeting

Council has adopted a plan to drive towards net zero emissions but not before some spirited debate at the most recent meeting.
Two opponents of the plan spoke out against it, leading the mayor to declare he was "fed up" with climate denialists which in turn prompted Liberal Cr Roza Sage to suggest he was "a little bit out of order".
The net zero emissions plan (2024-2033), which sets out the vision, targets and actions to transition to a low carbon community, attracted 35 submissions (one blank) when it was on public display earlier this year.
The majority (24) were in favour, including the Blue Mountains Conservation Society which commended it and many individuals who praised the initiative and congratulated council.
But 10 individuals opposed the plan, one submitting that it was "inhumane, anti-societal and totally irresponsible".
Opponent Bruce Knowling spoke at the meeting, saying: "Council should give this more time before it ... begins requiring residents to comply with some things we don't endorse... It's clear that there continues to be a strong debate going on about the scientific foundations for this measure."
Resident Max Crawford said he couldn't "find any evidence for the claims made in it [the report]".
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, warned he was going to be "unusually less than mild mannered", before saying: "I am fed up with having climate deniers who represent a tiny proportion of this community coming in here and pretending they speak for everyone...
"I am fed up with conspiracy theorists coming in here ... and proposing an ideology that doesn't represent the views of this community. We are in the middle of a climate crisis and there is an almost uniform view among scientists that that is the case.
"Our community wants us to lead and wants us to act. This is the right thing to do and we should do it."
Cr Roza Sage said to the mayor "while I admire your passion, I think it's a little bit out of order to call the members of the community who have, legitimately, concerns about different things" climate deniers.
"I would say more often than not people are climate realists rather than deniers because we know that the climate is changing."
She was joined by Cr Kevin Schreiber in opposing the motion, which passed nine votes to two.
