Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Farmer Jack' is looking for a wife

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated July 18 2024 - 9:05pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At home, Oberon farmer Jack Rowlandson leads a down-to-earth life, spending his days working on his family's cattle farm. But as "Farmer Jack", he's turning that upside down by throwing his hat in the ring for the TV show Farmer Wants A Wife.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.