'Farmer Jack' is looking for a wife

At home, Oberon farmer Jack Rowlandson leads a down-to-earth life, spending his days working on his family's cattle farm. But as "Farmer Jack", he's turning that upside down by throwing his hat in the ring for the TV show Farmer Wants A Wife.
Mr Rowlandson is one of eight Aussie farmers looking for love in the upcoming season of the reality series, which is followed by millions of viewers across the country.
Until the thrilling new prospect of starring on TV, the 26-year-old found most of his excitement in the rodeos around his home town. "Rodeo and bull riding is my favourite pastime, I spend many weekends setting up and travelling to Rodeo events and competing," Mr Rowlandson said in his bio for the show.
"There's nothing I love more than riding bulls, there's nothing on earth like that adrenaline!"
As a sixth generation cattle farmer the lifestyle is in his blood; Mr Rowlandson's farming heritage stretches back to the 1800s on both sides.
He has also found strong ties to his community as president of the Oberon Rodeo Association, and as a member of the local camp draft association.
Finding a partner at home, though, has been more of a challenge.
"I don't find it difficult to meet people, but Oberon is a small place, and I went to school with most ladies around my age or we're related," Mr Rowlandson said in his bio.
"I would love to meet someone new who is keen to take on the farming life with me."
Looking ahead he hopes to find love and have children who can take over the farm, keeping it in the family.
Mr Rowlandson's story is now on the website for Farmer Wants A Wife, where single ladies can choose him as their preferred farmer and can apply to meet him.
This 'Meet the Farmer' stage is the lead up to the 2025 airing of the show, where six of the eight applying farmers will be chosen to feature in the new season.
Learn more about Mr Rowlandson and the other farmers, or to apply to meet your own favourite farmer, visit the website farmerwantsawife.com.au/.
