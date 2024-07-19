Yt Dingo ready to ignite senses

Yt Dingo, the eclectic hybrid artist, will be playing in Katoomba on Sunday, August 4.
Known for his howling metal melodic vocals, poetic rhymes, storytelling, videos, and unorthodox dance moves, Yt Dingo is set to deliver a mind-bending performance that defies genres and ignites the senses.
Following the release of three mesmerising singles this year, Yt Dingo shares his journey of embracing his ancestral connections to country.
His music is not just a performance, it's a transformative experience that celebrates and protects our connection to the land, water, fire and sky.
At Bursill Lane in Katoomba on August 4, 7pm. Tickets $18 pre-sale, $23 online. See yt-dingo.com/shows.
